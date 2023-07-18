US investment firm Argentem Creek Partners has been secured an in-principle approval (IPA) for financial services from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The IPA follows an agreement in July 2022 between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Argentem Creek Partners to set up a new regional headquarter within ADGM.

With this new strategic expansion, Argentem Creek intends to expand their scope of investment opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well as Asia, ADGM said in a statement.

Argentem Creek was founded in 2015 by Daniel Chapman and his former team from Cargill, Inc. subsidiary, Black River Asset Management.

"The Middle East is set to play a vital role in the implementation of our growth strategy. We are incredibly enthusiastic about harnessing the distinctive opportunities presented by emerging markets in the upcoming years. Collaborating with our friends and partners in the Middle East, we aim to develop and capitalise on these opportunities," Daniel Chapman, Founder, CEO & CIO of Argentem Creek Partners, said.

Argentem Creek Partners plans to foster local and regional partnerships to enhance the region’s access to investment opportunities across various industry sectors, leveraging its expertise in emerging markets, restructuring, and governance best practices, ADGM said.

