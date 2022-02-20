PHOTO
PIF held a stake worth $38.6 billion in Lucid as of December 2021, up from $25.8 billion at the end of September, Ashraq reported, citing a US regulatory disclosure.
The increase was as a result of the rise in the value of the electric car maker’s shares.
Despite Lucid shares falling by 28 percent at the beginning of the year, the listing of the vehicle manufacturer in July last year constituted a strong boost for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Ashraq reported.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.