NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has opened its first international office in London, UK, which will serve as a base for its business across Europe.

The new office, located in Chancery House in the central district of Holborn, represents a major milestone in NEOM’s efforts to expand its international footprint, with many successful partnerships having already been established between NEOM and UK entities, said the company in a statement.

It is anticipated that NEOM’s new local presence will help identify future opportunities for collaboration as well as strengthen existing relationships, accelerating its efforts to address global challenges by redefining livability, business and conservation, it added.

The official opening ceremony was led by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the UK, Oliver Dowden CBE MP, Deputy Prime Minister of UK and Nadhmi Al Nasr, CEO of NEOM, who later addressed the distinguished guests and their strategic partners.

As the first international NEOM office, it will also serve as a base to support the Saudi group’s business across Europe, building on existing relations with partners, investors and stakeholders across the continent, and nurturing new ones.

Abdallah Alhazani will spearhead the operations in Europe entity as its CEO, transitioning from his current role as an Executive Director of Oxagon, NEOM's center for advanced and clean industries. Prior to that, he served as an Executive Director of NEOM Investment Fund, its strategic investment arm.

Prince Khalid said: "NEOM aims to transform how people around the world live and work, and the opening of its office in London provides a platform to introduce the project and its global importance to UK investors, organizations and innovators who share its vision and ethos."

"The opening of the office reflects the important role that we believe the UK and its industry leaders will play in contributing to NEOM’s efforts to accelerate human progress and deliver a new future for all," he stated.

Spekaing the opening, Dowden said: "This is an important milestone, integrating NEOM with London's finance and tech ecosystems, with the potential for London to become NEOM's second home for design and project management, promoting investment and growth across the UK."

Al Nasr said: "We believe we must have a global footprint and work with the world’s brightest minds to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. From this standpoint, choosing London to open our first international office fits within the framework of consolidating our presence in the United Kingdom and Europe in general."

"NEOM has already established many exciting investments and partnerships with UK and European entities, and through this office, we intend to explore further opportunities for collaboration and to promote the group's unique capabilities and investment opportunities," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

