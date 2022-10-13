Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy (DoE), which was established in 2018 and has emerged as the emirate's key policymaker and regulator for electricity, water and wastewater, is demonstrating its digital transformation efforts that can support and enhance the critical sector at Gitex Global 2022.

The marquee technology event opened on Monday in Dubai and ends on Friday (October 10-14).

The DoE has embarked on a raft of ambitious initiatives to strengthen clean energy generation and efficiency in line with its commitment to halve emissions to 20 million tonnes by 2035.

The DoE is demonstrating Phase 2 of its Energy and Water Intensity Heat Map, which employs three-dimensional mapping and building information modelling (BIM) to extend the functionality of the department's geospatial dashboard, as compared to the two-dimensional variant unveiled at last year's edition of Gitex Global.

"The heat map will provide policymakers with actionable insights based on the energy and water usage of buildings across Abu Dhabi," Mohamed Al Hadhrami, Energy and Water Efficiency Regulations Senior Specialist, DoE, who has been working in this sector for the past 15 years, told Khaleej Times; on the sidelines of a day-long demonstration of the cutting-edge technology.

He said the authorities are working on several measures to ensure that civic bodies across Abu Dhabi could reduce its water and electricity consumption by 32 and 20 per cent by 2030, respectively, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 target.

