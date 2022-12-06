UAE’s state-run oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is establishing a new vertical to support decarbonisation efforts and net zero ambitions.

The new Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth vertical will focus on renewable energy, clean hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, as well as international expansion in gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and chemicals, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The move is in line with ADNOC’s efforts to decarbonise its operations and push for energy efficiency, operational excellence and lower methane and carbon dioxide emissions, among others.

“[The new vertical] will accelerate delivery of our decarbonisation roadmap and advance our Net Zero by 2050 ambition,” said

“As the UAE prepares to host COP28 next year, we will continue to focus on practical and positive solutions that drive progress for the climate and the economy.”

ADNOC also confirmed that it has appointed Musabbeh Al Kaabi as Executive Director of the new vertical.

