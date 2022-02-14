PHOTO
The Saudi-headquartered truck aggregator will use the funding to expand its operation across the Middle East and Central Asia. In addition, the company is planning to launch new products and features, CFO Amit Agarwal told Magnitt.
Since 2018, TruKKer has brought together over 40,000 trucks and 700 enterprise customers from eight countries.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.