The move comes after oil and gas pipeline deals were previously announced as part of the asset optimization program, Amin Nasser added, on the sidelines of the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022.

He did not elaborate on the assets being reviewed. Nasser noted that demand for oil is on the rise, especially in Asia, as he expects it will continue to increase to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Aramco’s investments in gas will reduce burning liquid fuel in water and power plants and in other industries in the Kingdom by around 1 million barrels by 2030, he added.

The company’s CEO expects a rise in the demand for blue hydrogen, produced from natural gas, in the long term, adding that Aramco is investing in it.