CAIRO- Remittances from Egyptians abroad declined 3.9% year on year in November 2021 to reach $2.5 billion, falling from $2.6 billion the year before, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad amounted to $28.9 billion in the period January 2021 to November 2021, the statement added.

