The process was led by The Innovative Startups and SME's Fund and Village Capital.
The startup is now planning to boost its platform to support and develop its application technologies as well as expand its market reach, Magnitt reported.
“ISSF's investment in Kader facilitates easier match-making between defined business needs and documented worker skills and competencies,” commented ISSF CEO, Laith Al Qasem.
“We appreciate ISSF's recognition of Kader's impact and support in this journey. This support helps us to further our mission, develop and grow.” said CEO of Kader, Ra'd Al-Hassan
