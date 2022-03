NEW YORK- Shares of a volatility-tracking exchange-traded note soared to a near 10-month high on Tuesday, a day after British bank Barclays said it had suspended further the sales and issuance of the shares due to capacity constraints.

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were last up 38.1% at $39.8, on pace for its largest one-day rise in 21 months.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)