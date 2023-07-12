Abu Dhabi-based F&B giant Agthia has unveiled a 200-million UAE dirhams ($54 million) corporate venture capital fund (CVC) to create mutual value with startups focusing on food and related industries as the company continues to drive profitable growth in both new and existing markets.

Funded by Agthia and its parent company ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, Agthia Ventures will be managed together with Touchdown Ventures, a leader in establishing and operating bespoke CVC programs for blue-chip corporates, the company said in a statement.

Agthia Ventures will set up a program to help the best entrepreneurs in the F&B industry to scale their operations and accelerate their product development and market adoption, through access to Agthia’s industry knowledge, distribution networks, technological infrastructure, research, development and marketing capabilities.

The fund is stage-agnostic and will invest primarily in companies with clear product-market fit that are demonstrating revenue growth.

Alan Smith, Chief Executive of Agthia Group, commented: "In conjunction with our internal R&D initiatives, our CVC will give us access to cutting-edge technologies and market insights from dynamic entrepreneurs, helping to future-proof our growth and strengthening our ability to meet the evolving needs of consumers across multiple territories."

"In turn, Agthia will offer our product, market, and distribution expertise to the entrepreneurs supported by the program to help them succeed,” he added.

Investments will focus on brands, categories, and solutions across Agthia’s portfolio that are both complementary and adjacent to its business model, for example in snacks and beverages, value chain technology, and ingredient technology, Agthia said.

Agthia reported a net profit of 247 million dirhams, a 14% increase on last year. It's net revenue rose 33% in 2022 year-on-year, to 4.07 billion dirhams.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Anoop Menon)