Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is setting up a company to offer services such as utilities, energy and waste management as well as maintenance, housekeeping, security, and landscaping services to key industries that support the growth of the Saudi economy.

Saudi Facility Management Company (FMTECH) will also provide advisory services leveraging advanced, industry-leading innovation, including a unified digital platform that collects and utilizes facilities-related data, PIF said in a statement.

The company will offer its services to the health institutions, industrial facilities, entertainment destinations, aviation facilities, educational institutions, residential and shopping complexes, and business centers.

Since 2017, PIF has established many companies across 13 strategic sectors, such as the National Security Services Company (SAFE) to develop and grow the private security sector in Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), which supports and operates PIF’s investments in domestic recycling sector projects.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)