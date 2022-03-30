Kazakhstan plans to tap its rainy-day National Fund for an additional sum of over 600 billion tenge ($1.29 billion) this year, according to a draft law published by the Central Asian nation's government on Wednesday.

The law increases the guaranteed transfer from the fund to the budget to 3.047 trillion tenge ($6.55 billion).

The oil-exporting former Soviet republic's economy is likely to take a hit from supply chain disruptions and sanctions against its major trade partner Russia due to the latter's invasion of Ukraine.

Aside from helping to finance government spending, National Fund transfers prop up the local tenge currency because the Fund keeps its cash in foreign currencies, mostly dollars, and sells them in order to make the transfers.

($1 = 465.0900 tenge)

