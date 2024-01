Investors withdrew over $100 billion from hedge funds last year, the second consecutive year of outflows of this scale, said a Nasdaq eVestment report on Tuesday.

In December alone, investors removed roughly $26 billion from hedge funds, the largest monthly amount in 2023, the data firm's report showed.

This tipped the total outflows for last year to $103 billion compared to $112 billion in 2022, said Nasdaq eVestment.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie)