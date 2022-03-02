Dubai-based investment bank and asset manager Shuaa Capital is listing its $100 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) in Nasdaq New York effective today, March 2, the company said.

The SPAC is trading under the ticker symbol “SHUAU”on Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq), Shuaa said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade. The firm listed 10 million units of Shuaa Partners Acquisition Group at a price of $10 per unit.

Each unit issued in the initial public offering (IPO) consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, where each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 after the consummation of business combination.

“Only whole warrants will be exercisable”, Shuaa said.

The SPAC vehicle will be focused on technology and/or tech-enabled financial services businesses based out of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, according to Fawad Tariq Khan, Managing Director and Head of Investing Banking at Shuaa.

“We will be leveraging our SPAC execution capabilities to find an exciting target and believe that SPACs will play a key role in enabling tech-enabled businesses across the MENAT region to access affordable capital markets and fund their growth and expansion,” he said.

Last year, the company revealed plans to establish three SPACs. The company is one of the investors in music streaming platform Anghami, which has already listed on Nasdaq New York, following its merger with an SPAC, Vistas Media Acquisition Company.

SPACs raise funds from investors through an IPO, with the aim to acquire another company.

