UAE - Mubasher: Daman Investments has secured a total of $120 million from a fixed maturity plan to establish a tailor-made fund for one of the GCC’s pioneering regional banks.

The plan comes in line with the company’s objective to expand outside the UAE and across the GCC countries, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Daman Investments, however, did not disclose the name of the potential lender.

Shadi Hittini, Head of Sales-Wealth Management at Daman Investments, said; “This new $120 million plan reflects our very different mindset: we understand that while the word ‘impossible’ exists in the dictionary, it has no relevance in the way we do business.”

