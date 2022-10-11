Egypt: CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (CICH) announced that its subsidiary CI Asset Management has launched Misr Equity, an investment fund for shares with cumulative return, according to an emailed press release on October 10th.

Misr Equity is the first-of-its-kind to echo the returns of the EGX30 Capped Index through investments in an equity portfolio similar to that of the EGX30.

The subscription into the fund will be opened on October 10th only for the customers of CI Asset Management, CI Capital, Misr Capital Brokerage, and Mubasher.

The company aims to diversify its investment products for customers, while working on supporting its leadership in terms of assets management across all funds, CEO of CI Asset Management Amr Abol-Enein said.

The launch of Misr Equity fund offers new solutions for investors who seek to benefit from the upward trend in the stock market, Abol-Enein added, highlighting the possibility of using the fund as part of allocation in an integrated portfolio for customers with financial solvency.

For his part, Head of Investment at CI Asset Management Tarek Shahin said that the fund serves investors who look for attractive returns in the long term.

Moreover, Strategy Director at CI Asset Management Ayman Amer noted that the fund is aimed to mirror the EGX30 Capped to cover a portfolio of blue-chip stocks across various sectors, including finance, technology, energy, essential commodities, and food.

