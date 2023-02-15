ABU DHABI - Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), has met Gerd Müller, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), to discuss their joint efforts in driving industrial and economic growth in developing nations.

During Müller’s visit to the UAE for the World Government Summit in Dubai, the Secretariat of UNIDO conveyed their appreciation to the Permanent Mission of the UAE to UNIDO.

With a history of collaboration and a shared goal of improving the lives of those in need, ADFD and UNIDO have made a positive impact through their projects aimed at promoting industrial development in developing countries.

Al Suwaidi noted, with their combined resources and expertise, the two organisations are well-positioned to continue making a difference in communities across the world. This meeting marks a significant step towards enhancing cooperation for sustainable industrial and economic development in developing countries