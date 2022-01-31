Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative investment management firm, has completed the sale of 10 UK industrial and logistics assets to three different purchasers, Kennedy Wilson, Realty Income and Investra Capital, for a combined total of £108.4 million ($145.7 million).

The sale to Kennedy Wilson comprised a portfolio of eight mid box industrial and logistics warehouses located in the established distribution markets of Doncaster, Leeds, Bilston, Glasgow and Motherwell, Investcorp said in a statement on Monday.

The sale to Realty Income comprised a modern detached industrial unit located in Hull, while the sale to Investra Capital comprised a collection of manufacturing and distribution units located in Tamworth.

Investcorp acquired all ten assets during H2 2017 for a combined price of approximately £69 million and successfully implemented its asset management strategy, involving significant lease extensions and improvements in revenue across the assets.

Since launching its European real estate business in 2017, Investcorp has invested approximately €1 billion ($1.11 billion) into 80 properties across the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy and Belgium.

