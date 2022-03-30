LONDON- Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined asset manager GAM International Management Limited 9.1 million pounds ($11.96 million) for failures in relation to collapsed supply chain financing firm Greensill Capital.

The Financial Conduct Authority also said it had fined Timothy Haywood, a former investment director and business unit head at the asset manager, 230,037 pounds.

"GIML failed to manage conflicts of interest arising from three transactions, two of which were linked to Greensill Capital (UK) Ltd where Mr Haywood was the investment manager making investment decisions," the FCA said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)