The UAE developer Aldar Properties has bolstered its investment in the education business, with an infusion of over 350 million dirhams ($95 million) to expand within the emirates and in Bahrain.

The fresh capital adds to its initial commitment of AED 1 billion announced in 2022, the developer said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi securities Exchange (ADX) on Monday.

The fresh capital will be deployed in Aldar Education to acquire Kent College Dubai and Virginia International Private School Abu Dhabi as well as to launch Cranleigh Bahrain.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

