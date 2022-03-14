Byju's, world's leading edtech company with 150 million learners globally, has raised $800 million from Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and BlackRock.

Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of the platform is also part of the funding round and has made a personal investment of $400 million, the company said in a statement.

With this investment, Raveendran's stake in the company will rise to 25 percent from 23 percent earlier.

The investment comes at a time when the company is gearing to come up with its IPO in the next 9-12 months.

Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJU'S, said, "We continue to deliver accelerated growth in India and international markets through both organic and inorganic initiatives. Our sustained focus is on achieving our long-term goals around creating lifelong value for our learners."

Byju's has an annual renewal rate of 86 percent and a net promoter score (NPS) score of 76. It is constantly innovating and introducing multiple learning programs in various formats across age groups and geographies, the company said.

Byju's has raised fresh funds at an enterprise value of $22 billion, which has increased by about 22 per cent from the last disclosed valuation of $18 billion.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com