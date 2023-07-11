Saudi Arabia-based financial institution SNB Capital Company has acquired a stake in South Korean battery maker, SK ON, worth $100 million.

The investment was made via SNB Capital EV Batteries fund, a closed-end sharia compliant fund, the brokerage said in a statement on Tuesday.

SK On, a subsidiary of South Korean energy group SK Innovation, is among the top global supplier of battery for electric vehicles to top automobile makers including Ford, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz.

The investment by SNB Capital will allow the company to expand production capacity as well as fund research and development. It currently has production facilities in key markets, such as North America, Europe, and Asia.

