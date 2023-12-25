Arab Finance: Edventures, Nahdet Misr Group’s corporate venture capital, is targeting to invest around $5 million in 2024 to back start-ups locally and regionally, the Edventures' General Manager Maged Harby told Al Borsa News.

The new investments will be allocated to 10 to 12 start-ups in the sector of business incubation with around $500,000 for each one, Harby noted.

He added that Edventures is also seeking to cooperate with international entities that have not invested in the Egyptian market yet.

