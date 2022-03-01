Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Capital said it has made an investment in SX Global, an Australian company set up to manage and promote the FIM Supercross World Championship.

The investment will support SX Global’s expansion plans for a global supercross series in a new competitive format, Mubadala said in a statement on Tuesday.

While Mubadala didn't disclose the value of the commitment, a report in Sportico.com said the asset manager is investing at least $50 million.

Mubadala Capital, with $243 billion of assets under management, has a track record of investing in category leaders across sports, media, and entertainment.

The portfolio includes EMI Music Publishing, Endeavor Group Holdings, Reigning Champs, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network (YES Network), among others.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com