Start-ups in the MENA region raised $900 million in the first quarter of 2022, up by 161 percent quarter-on-quarter, and with the average size of individual funding rounds growing by 23 percent.

UAE-based start-up platform Magnitt said the biggest round was by Gulf cryptocurrency firm Rain Financial, which raised $110 million in January, with the other two companies in the top three raising $20 million or more.

There was also a higher concentration of smaller venture capital funding rounds, with rounds of $1 million to $5 million accounting for 38 percent in the UAE, 62 percent in Saudi Arabia and 38 percent in Egypt during the first quarter.

Fintech accounted for 41 percent of funding in the MENA region.

Africa as a whole and Turkey both surpassed the $1 billion mark, said Magnitt, seeing funds of $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion respectively.

Magnitt said in the first quarter of 2022, start-ups across MEAPT (Middle East, Africa, Pakistan and Turkey) had already raised 48 percent of the capital raised for the full year of 2021.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com