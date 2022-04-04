Mubasher: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of GFH Financial Group has agreed on a dividend distribution of $60 million for 2021.

The dividends include cash profits for all ordinary shares of 4.57% of the nominal value, equivalent to $45 million, according to a press release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the company will distribute bonus shares of 1.5%, aggregating at a total value of $15 million.

The CEO of GFH, Hisham Alrayes, said: "GFH’s performance in 2021 has produced remarkable results, which is a testament to our proven operating model."

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of GFH hiked by 86.77% to $84.22 million, compared to $45.09 million in the earlier year.

