EGypt - The General Authority for Investment (GAFI) has approved the request of V Investments company to establish the city of Tarbul, under the investment zones system.

The project aims to establish an integrated regional development complex, on an area of 26,000 feddan.

The investment cost of the project was estimated at EGP 500bn. It would provide 750,000 direct job opportunities. The project comes in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 regarding the establishment of green and smart cities.

There are 16 investment zones across the country, of which 11 are operational and built on a total area of ​​2,400 feddan, including 1,269 projects with a total investment of EGP 34bn. They provided more than 90,000 job opportunities. In addition, there are 5 under-construction investment zones in Cairo and Giza, with a total area of about 2,000 feddan, including 311 projects, with investments amounting to EGP 157bn. They would provide more than 167,000 job opportunities.

