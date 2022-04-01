Dubai-based integrated shipping firm Gulf Navigation is exploring new investments this year as part of a strategy to diversify its portfolio and expand its business locally and in the GCC region.

The investments will be in the petrochemical and dry bulk carriers space, with plans to include entering new markets and providing services in the field of ship owning and management, maritime services, shipping agency and ship maintenance, among others.

“Among the goals for the year 2022, the company plans to enter into several regional and global partnerships,” Gulf Navigation said on Thursday.

Gulf Navigation swung to a net profit of 60 million dirhams ($16.3 million) for 2021, compared to a net loss of 285 million dirhams in 2020, as operating costs fell sharply by 31 percent and financing costs by 13 percent.

Gross revenue for the year reached 122 million dirhams, up from 143 million dirhams in 2020. Shareholders’ equity jumped by 19 percent to 377 million dirhams from 318 million dirhams in the previous year.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com