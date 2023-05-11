Swedish emissions of greenhouse gases fell 3% in 2022 compared to 2021, preliminary statistics showed on Thursday, with decreases for car transportation and the manufacturing and energy industries driving the decline.

Emissions of carbon dioxide equivalents decreased by 1.5 million tonnes to 49.5 million tonnes last year compared to the year before.

"The reduction in emissions 2022 can be seen in almost all industries, except from the transport industry where we still have a certain increase," Statistics Sweden said in a statement, referring to the broader transport sector, including trucks and other heavy transports.

Sweden's gross domestic product rose 2.6% during the same period. "That means that emissions of greenhouse gases per crown produced in the economy is decreasing," it said.

However, emissions from the transport sector look set to increase after the government announced this month it will slash the amount of required biofuel in gasoline and diesel, in a bid to bring prices down for consumers.

The right-wing coalition government, backed by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, has already cut fuel taxes, raised tax breaks for people driving to work and ended new electric vehicles subsidies.

The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency warned this week that Sweden faces an uphill task to reach its 2030 emissions targets after the government's decision to slash biofuel requirements. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)



