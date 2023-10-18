Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, Amaala and The Red Sea, has completed the installation of the largest off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging network in Saudi Arabia.

The network includes more than 150 charging stations spread across phase one of The Red Sea destination area. The stations are strategically placed to keep RSG’s initial fleet of 80 electric Lucid and Mercedes vehicles charged and on the road.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air vehicles are for the exclusive use of guest transport during their stay at The Red Sea.

Whether arriving or departing from, or travelling between the destination’s airport, its various resorts and facilities, guests can use the luxury electric fleet through advanced bookings or on-demand, reported SPA.

The infrastructure required to service, maintain, and operate the fleet is also now in place ready for the arrival of the first guests to the destination.

This includes a mobility hub that is expected to create 1,500 new jobs such as chauffeurs, hub managers, skilled technicians, and EV charging specialists, it stated.

These roles will contribute to enhancing the kingdom’s pioneering role in the field of future mobility while reaffirming RSG’s commitment to empowering young Saudis, particularly in local communities, with opportunities to thrive in industries of the future, it added.

"Our ambition to combine sustainability and luxury like never before takes a new form as we drive The Red Sea into the future of next-gen, smart mobility, fully powered by sunlight," remarked its Group CEO John Pagano.

"Our electric transport fleet and charging network not only elevates our environmental credibility with yet another global benchmark in carbon-neutral operations but does so in a way that matches our guests’ expectations for high-end style and comfort," he added.

As part of wider goals to become carbon neutral when fully operational, The Red Sea will be the world’s largest destination to run solely on renewable energy.

Five solar farms with 760,000 photovoltaic panels have already been built to power phase one of the destination, including its EV fleet and charging network.

Andreas Flourou, Group Head of Mobility, said: "Red Sea Global heralds a new era of cutting-edge mobility with Saudi Arabia’s premier luxury EV fleet marking a milestone in sustainable transportation."

"The addition of Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Airs, powered by our solar grid, reinforces our commitment to regenerative tourism. Our carbon-neutral operations provide guests with a seamless and stylish travel experience, while creating new jobs and empowering young Saudis," he stated.

The announcement follows plans to deploy Saudi Arabia’s first-ever fleet of carbon-neutral electric buses at The Red Sea for staff transport. Similar sustainable transport solutions are being explored across e-bikes, vans, trucks, yachts and ferries, boats, maintenance vehicles, airside vehicles and even off-road leisure pursuit vehicles.

The Red Sea is set to welcome its first guests this year. The Red Sea International Airport is now operational, receiving its first flights last month, and the first two hotels are taking bookings, reportred SPA.

Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities, it added.

