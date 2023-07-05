Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has unveiled its Green Mobility programme aimed at reducing carbon emissions and achieving net zero by 2050.

The programme was introduced during a forum on Monday held under the patronage of Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, in the presence of Said bin Hamoud al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and CEOs and strategic partners.

Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary for Transport in MTCIT, informed that the ministry’s objective is to achieve zero carbon neutrality in line with the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. By leveraging clean technology and embracing sustainable development, the ministry aims to create a diverse mix of clean energy sources.

The Green Mobility programme focuses on three main stages. The first stage aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, hydrogen utilisation for heavy transport and trucks, the use of biofuels, emission reduction through enabling technologies, installation of electric vehicle chargers along major roads, and developing transportation-related big data.

In the second stage, the focus will be on increasing the number of environmentally friendly vehicles, facilitating sustainable fuel usage for aircraft, providing smart mobility services, establishing a regional centre for supplying ships with green fuel, reducing port emissions, upgrading existing fuel stations to support hydrogen fuel and electric chargers, and integrating public transport with the Metro scheme in Muscat governorate.

The final stage of the programme aims to fully embrace environmentally friendly vehicles and autonomous driving.

As part of its efforts, the ministry is collaborating with various government agencies on 18 Carbon Lab. This initiative includes the identification of special lanes for buses, planning the main and secondary public transport network in Greater Muscat, and other measures to enhance sustainability.

The ministry is actively working on developing green ports, focusing on converting port equipment to electric power, implementing smart systems, connecting ships to electric power sources, decarbonising the port sector, installing solar panels at Oman airports and ports, collaborating internationally to prevent ship pollution, and establishing solar-powered waiting stations at public transport stops.

Furthermore, MTCIT has partnered with Connect company to organise Oman Sustainability Week and present initiatives such as ‘Green and Smart Mobility’ and ‘Green and Smart Transport Expo’.

Agreements were signed at the forum with Oman Shell for installation of electric vehicle chargers and infrastructure throughout the sultanate, and with Oman Oil Marketing Company and Synergy Investment Company to establish Ivo, a company specialising in electric vehicle charging solutions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

