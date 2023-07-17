CEO of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA), Ali Abu Sinna, said that the green economy emerged as a response to several global crises, and generally aims to achieve economic development through the implementation of many environmentally friendly projects, and by using new technologies in the fields of renewable and clean energies.

Abu Sinna called for transforming all sectors into a green economy pattern, and changing unsustainable consumption patterns, which creates new job opportunities with the aim of reducing poverty, in addition to reducing energy intensity, resource consumption and production,

He added that the Egyptian state has taken a path with features towards green transformation, starting with working to change the language of dialogue on the environment and climate in the past few years, to shift from simply fighting pollution sources and reducing pollution rates, to working to create links between the environment and the economy.

This came during the speech of the CEO of the EEAA on behalf of Yasmine Fouad, the Minister of Environment, at the opening session of the Green Growth Forum, which comes under the title “Green growth: the way to COP28 and achieving sustainable development,” in the presence of Nevine El-Kabbaj, the Minister of Social Solidarity, and Fikri Al-Feki, the Chairman of the Committee of the plan and budget in the House of Representatives, and Maryam Al-Kaabi, the Ambassador of the UAE to Egypt.

More than 300 CEOs of companies and institutions interested in moving towards a green economy are also participating in the conference.

Abu Sinna expressed his aspiration through participation in the forum to maximize efforts and continuity of work to address climate change as a priority to achieve fair climate management.

He further added that there are promising sectors to focus on in this regard, including the field of circular economy and waste management, biodiversity and its relationship to tourism in order to advance the Egyptian economy, and the field of adaptive infrastructure for cities in order to promote investment in the field of housing and sustainable construction.

