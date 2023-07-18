Social media
Home page>Special Coverage>ZAWYA GREEN>GCC countries start to i...
HYDROGEN

GCC countries start to invest heavily in green hydrogen production: Al-Attiyah Foundation

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Oil rich GCC countries are turning to another form of energy production - green hydrogen - that could transform their economies and curb carbon emissions in the coming years

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 18, 2023
SUSTAINABILITYGCC COUNTRIESHYDROGEN
PHOTO
Oil rich GCC countries are turning to another form of energy production - green hydrogen - that could transform their economies and curb carbon emissions in the coming years, Al-Attiyah Foundation said in a report.
In its Sustainability Research Paper titled “Green Hydrogen Opportunities for the Gulf Region” Al-Attiyah Foundation noted green hydrogen production is one of the areas the region started to heavily investing in.
Middle Eastern nations have abundant reserves of oil and gas. The Gulf Co-operation Council countries possess approximately 25% of the world's oil reserves and around 18% of the global natural gas reserves.
“However, leaders across the region are aware that oil and gas will not be the main economic drivers forever, and many are now attempting to diversify their economies and expand their non-oil sectors,” Al-Attiyah Foundation noted.
Green hydrogen production is one of the areas the region is starting to heavily invest in. The process uses renewable energy to produce the element through electrolysis where water molecules are split into hydrogen and oxygen, capturing, and storing the hydrogen for use as fuel.
Hydrogen, the lightest and most abundant element in the universe, can be used for a wide range of applications, including power generation, energy storage, and transportation (particularly heavy transportation such as shipping and trucking).
It can also be used to make sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and most crucially, it offers a way to decarbonise “hard-to-abate” industries such as steel, aluminium, and cement, where using renewable energy alone is not possible, as well as other high-carbon industries such as fertiliser.
In the UAE, France’s Engie and Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy business Masdar stated they would be investing $5bn in the country’s green hydrogen industry, aiming for an electrolyser capacity of 2 gigawatts by 2030.
And Dubai launched the region’s ‘first industrial scale’ green hydrogen plant.
The UAE has stated it plans to achieve a 25% share of the global low-carbon hydrogen market by 2030.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced a $7bn agreement to produce green hydrogen in Oman’s Salalah free zone with ACWA Power and Omanoil and Air Products.
“Until recently Qatar did not have plans for a policy framework or measures to increase domestic hydrogen production. Instead, its focus was to export LNG and allow or partner with importers to produce blue hydrogen abroad.
“However, it was recently announced that Qatar intends to build the world’s biggest blue ammonia plant with a production capacity of approximately 1.2mn tonnes of ammonia per year, which is slated to start production in 2026,” Al-Attiyah Foundation said.
Blue ammonia is made from nitrogen and “blue” hydrogen derived from natural gas feedstocks, with the carbon dioxide by-product from hydrogen production captured and stored.
Blue ammonia can be used as a low-carbon fuel across a wide range of industrial applications, including transportation, power generation and industries including cement, and fertiliser production and is the favoured mechanism to transport hydrogen over large distances.
Al-Attiyah Foundation noted, “The GCC region is in a pole position to become a major producer and exporter of hydrogen. The region boasts enormous renewable energy resources and has the necessary space to produce green hydrogen on large scale, it is close to major demand centres like the European Union and Asia and due to massive cash flows caused by the export of fossil fuels, the Gulf countries have a substantial investment potential at their disposal.
“However, Gulf countries are still heavily dependent on the export of fossil fuels. More stringent climate targets might in the long-term heavily reduce the revenues from oil- and gas exports. In this regard, a global uptake of hydrogen is a double-edged sword for the Gulf countries as it can be seen as a significant economic risk to the region.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SUSTAINABILITY

IFC to co-invest in building 5,000 'green' affordable houses in Kenya

IFC to co-invest in building 5,000 'green' affordable houses in Kenya
IFC to co-invest in building 5,000 'green' affordable houses in Kenya
COP 28 DUBAI

ADIPEC 2023 facilitates realistic and sustainable energy sector transition: Tayba Al Hashemi

ADIPEC 2023 facilitates realistic and sustainable energy sector transition: Tayba Al Hashemi
ADIPEC 2023 facilitates realistic and sustainable energy sector transition: Tayba Al Hashemi
INVESTMENT

Not enough investment to convert all coal plants in world to gas: UAE minister

Not enough investment to convert all coal plants in world to gas: UAE minister
Not enough investment to convert all coal plants in world to gas: UAE minister
SUSTAINABILITY

DEWA and Harvard's Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable development

DEWA and Harvard's Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable development
DEWA and Harvard's Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable development
RENEWABLE ENERGY

UAE: SirajPower to install solar solutions at The Meydan Hotel

UAE: SirajPower to install solar solutions at The Meydan Hotel
UAE: SirajPower to install solar solutions at The Meydan Hotel
ENERGY

Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu inks strategic GCC deal

Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu inks strategic GCC deal
Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu inks strategic GCC deal
SUSTAINABILITY

Saudi's SWCC signs deal with Japanese 'Shinshu' University to develop desalination industry

Saudi's SWCC signs deal with Japanese 'Shinshu' University to develop desalination industry
Saudi's SWCC signs deal with Japanese 'Shinshu' University to develop desalination industry
ENVIRONMENT

US envoy Kerry says climate cooperation could redefine US-China ties

US envoy Kerry says climate cooperation could redefine US-China ties
US envoy Kerry says climate cooperation could redefine US-China ties
MOST READ
1.

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

2.

Real estate update: Dubai apartment sales grow while villa sales reduce marginally

3.

Ajman Bank appoints FAB veteran banker as new CEO

4.

Kenya mulls new sukuk, Samurai bonds to repay $2bln Eurobonds

5.

UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion

RELATED ARTICLES
1

ADNOC to launch Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refuelling station

2

Riyadh, Tokyo to cooperate on energy security, hydrogen and ammonia

3

Local Press: $54.49bln energy strategy shows the UAE is serious about greener future

4

India mulls bilateral deals for green hydrogen-linked carbon credits - sources

5

Not a pipe dream: GCC-Europe hydrogen pipeline is feasible, says study

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

SUSTAINABILITY

IFC to co-invest in building 5,000 'green' affordable houses in Kenya

IFC to co-invest in building 5,000 'green' affordable houses in Kenya
IFC to co-invest in building 5,000 'green' affordable houses in Kenya
SUKUK

Saudi’s Keir International to issue $8mln sukuk

INVESTMENT

Argentem Creek gets in-principle approval from Abu Dhabi regulator

HYDROGEN

ADNOC to launch Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refuelling station

LATEST NEWS
1

Ukraine says 'complicated' situation in fighting in east, some success in south

2

Russia says it hit Ukrainian targets overnight in 'mass revenge strike'

3

Few 'sustainable' funds aligned with EU green criteria, MSCI finds

4

Partners exit crypto plaintiffs' firm to launch new law firm

5

Swiss forest fire could spread if winds pick up, authorities warn

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds