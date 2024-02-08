With over 85 international and regional organisations, over 300 ministers from around the world and 23 ministerial meetings, World Government Summit 2024 (WGS) is going to be a platform for major transformations.

To be held in Dubai between February 12 and 14 under the theme 'Shaping future governments,' WGS will host 11 regional and international ministerial meetings to address pressing issues. These will include the meeting of Arab finance ministers in the presence of the President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and President of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

Among heads of organisations participating in this year’s summit are professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos; Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group; and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

High-level meetings to be held

The summit will also host a meeting of energy ministers to discuss the future of hydrogen energy; a pressing matter in light of the need to accelerate the switch to clean energy and growing climate risks

Ministerial workshops held during the summit include one addressing best practices in food and water security, held in collaboration with the World Bank, and another workshop organized by the US Department of Commerce.

WGS will also host 12 roundtables, discussing the future of the most vital sectors, including the future of human resources, geotechnology (Governance of Geotechnology Forum), higher education (the Future of Education Forum), and the future of Mobility Forum

A particular roundtable will discuss building responsible governments in the age of Artificial Intelligence. Another, hosting a group of top Nobel laureates will discuss the future of science and scientific discoveries. Other meetings include a high-profile meeting of city mayors, and another on the future of nuclear energy, in the presence of the President of the Nuclear Energy Agency.

Strengthen cooperation

The WGS Organisation is keen to strengthen cooperation with international and regional organisations. The organisation's delegation recently embarked on a tour to several global capitals, where they held a series of high-level meetings with heads of various organisations to explore opportunities for expanding partnerships.

Over 15 global forums will be hosted by the 2024 World Government Summit, a number of which are organised in partnership with international and regional organisations. The Global Health Forum will focus on the profound connection between urbanization and global health while the Arab Fiscal Forum will witness discussions supporting social and economic development in Arab countries.

Hosting these sessions at the WGS meets the ambitions and direction of global governments, seeking dialogue and joint efforts to effectively address future challenges, improve government efficiency, resilience and preparedness. The largest of its kind globally for leaders, governments, experts and businesses, the summit facilitates knowledge-sharing.

