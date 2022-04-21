UAE-based Al Zorah Development Company has announced that work has begun at the luxury golf and leisure clubhouse within its key development in Al Zorah Golf Club, a premier tourist and golfing destination located in the northern emirates of Ajman.

Al Zorah Development Company is a joint venture between Ajman government and UAE-based Solidere International, which is majority-owned by Lebanese group Solidere.

Set in a stunning natural landscape with flowing dunes and 1 million sq m area of mangrove forest, Al Zorah Golf Club will boast a world-class clubhouse to complement the existing 18-hole championship golf course, created by Nicklaus Design and operated by Troon under the Troon Golf brand.

Al Zorah Development Company CEO George Saad said: "Our unique world-class golf course will soon become even more impressive, as we begin construction works on exciting new developments to complement the offering. Our ambition has always been for Al Zorah Golf Club to maintain its position as one of the best in the Middle East, and the existing 18-hole championship course and state-of-the-art Clubhouse will strengthen our competitiveness."

The luxury golf club will be complemented by full golf and leisure facilities, including a purpose-built gymnasium, golf shop, tennis courts, and swimming pool for adults and kids to utilise for fitness and leisure. In addition, underground parking and various food and beverage outlets will offer visitors convenience and choice to dine, socialise and relax within the club, stated Saad.

A renowned firm led by architect Anabelle Kassar, Annaka presses on with its ambitious development plans to make Al Zorah Golf Club the premier tourist and golfing destination in the northern emirates.

Saad said Al Zorah Golf Club had recently partnered with Audubon International and the GEO Foundation, global leaders in environmental sustainability.

"This partnership creates a pathway to ensure the protection and enhancement of a vibrant ecosystem within the Mangrove Forest on the edge of the golf course and reduce carbon footprint and single-use plastics. As a Club, we are committed to protecting the environment and obtaining our certifications from these organizations," he noted.

"When playing Al Zorah, you will encounter nature and an abundance of wildlife in its truest form or a constantly changing tidal system altering the look and feel of the course on an hourly basis and island tee boxes that protrude from the tidal inlets, which are visually stunning," remarked Saad.

Al Zorah is a must-play for any golfer who wants a unique golfing experience, he added.

Troon International Executive Vice President Mark Chapleski said: "Troon is extremely excited about this next phase of the Al Zorah golf journey. It will be a huge step forward with this new state of the art Clubhouse sitting right above the 18th green and adjacent practice range, the views and access are perfectly aligned."

"Al Zorah Development have proven that everything they develop is top class, from The Oberoi to the Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort, and this new Clubhouse will be no exception," he added.

The Emirati developer aims to complete the work by next year when the Club will open its doors to the worldwide golfing community and invite guests to enjoy an unparalleled leisure experience in a breath-taking location.

Al Zorah Development encompasses the development of 5.4 million sq m of coastal land with a total waterfront of 12 km and includes The Oberoi Al Zorah Beach Resort. Other golf residential projects are currently under way with most properties enjoying water, golf course, and mangrove views.

It is located within 25 minutes of Dubai International Airport, making it the perfect destination for golfers travelling from across the globe.

