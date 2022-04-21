US-based developer Discovery Land has signed an agreement to develop a luxury residential golf course community in Dubai South, near Dubai World Central Airport.

The Dubai Media Office announced on Thursday that Discovery Land, which develops branded private luxury communities, has signed the agreement with Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

The developer has acquired land in the area to build a two-square-kilometre community, which will include mansions, villas, an 18-hole golf course and other amenities, Dubai Media Office said.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said the US-based company, which has developed properties in territories including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Caribbean, has a track record of delivering luxury communities.

“The new project reiterates Dubai’s attractiveness to global investors and Dubai South’s unique ecosystem and advanced infrastructure, which caters to the needs of the businesses and investors alike,” he said.

Dubai South, close to Dubai’s newer airport Dubai World Central (DWC), was launched in 2006. It was envisioned to be 145-square-kilometre city, with a global commercial and residential hub contributing to the socio-economic growth of both Dubai and the UAE.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com