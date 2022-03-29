Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, has announced the launch of Elysian Mansions at Tilal Al Ghaf, its landmark destination in Dubai.

Ideally situated on the shores of Lagoon Al Ghaf, the neighbourhood sets a new benchmark for premium living in the Emirate with a limited two-phased release of 92 exceptional villas created to deliver an outstanding quality of life.

Buyers will get to experience their Elysian idyll with a choice of Lagoonside, Hilltop and Park Lane villas, all featuring six bedrooms, multiple entertaining areas, spa and wellness spaces, Sky Suite complete with roof terrace, an internal lift, and an underground glass-encased car gallery with a capacity for six to eight vehicles, said the statement from Majid Al Futtaim Communities.

Other standout features include a double-height interior courtyard garden located in the very heart of the home, and elegant interiors that balance functionality with aesthetic appeal. Spacious five-bedroom villas are also available at Elysian Mansions, which include a Sky Suite, generous basement areas, and sizeable plots, it stated.

Announcing the launch, Majid Al Futtaim Communities CEO Hawazen Esber said: "It is in direct response to rising demand for exceptional homes in the ultra-prime villa segment, which will only intensify on the back of positive investor sentiment as Dubai’s economic recovery gathers pace."

"Prime real estate in Dubai remains affordable when compared to other global gateway cities. The current gap in supply and demand of ultra-prime properties in Dubai will fuel further price acceleration, coupled with the emirate being of increasing appeal to affluent investors seeking to move into a market where prime capital values show significant room for growth," he observed.

Distinguished by an organic-luxe architectural design aesthetic, Elysian Mansions’s curated collection of exclusive five and six-bedroom homes blend seamlessly with the natural environment.

Featuring fluid lines and using organic materials to foster an effortless flow between interior and exterior spaces, contemporary facades clad in natural stone and wood emit an air of understated luxury, while floor-to-ceiling windows allow for spectacular views and interiors flooded with natural light, he added.

According to him, Majid Al Futtaim Communities is renowned for its commitment to the delivery of innovative customer-centric solutions that promote exceptional moments for everyone, every day.

"Elysian Mansions stands as testament to this, with the option for all homes to be tailored to suit residents’ needs and in line with their aesthetic preferences. Advanced customisation options encompass flexible layouts, a choice of high-quality façades and interior finishes, and landscaped grounds. Instead of an additional guest suite, buyers can opt for an extra-spacious master suite with a lounge area, two large walk-in wardrobes and a sizeable en-suite, or a Majlis on the ground floor," explained Esber.

"The basement area can be configured as an entertaining zone, as a ‘man cave’, or as a spa, wellness or work out space. Additionally, the rooftop Sky Suite can be fitted out for entertainment, wellbeing or as a self-contained guest suite," he added.

