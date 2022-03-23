DUBAI- Organisers of the International Property Show (IPS) have revealed the completion of their preparations for the 2022 edition of the event.

IPS 2022, which is being positioned as the ultimate sales platform for both local and international real estate markets, will run from 24th to 26th March, 2022, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

To date, more than 600 delegates are expected to arrive for the exciting three-day show--all taking part in the opportunity to network and meet with potential partners to explore key opportunities.

Walid Farghal, Managing Director of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences and Head of Organising Committee of IPS, said, "It is all systems go for this year's edition of IPS 2022. Our mission is clear--we aim to reinforce Dubai's position as a global real estate haven offering the best attractive property deals for both local and international investors.

With a strong line up of some of the world's leading names in the real estate industry, we have prepared a series of interesting activities composed of a high-level conference; exclusive deals and lucrative offers; fast, smooth, and secure transactions and meeting thousands of local and international investors."

Also, IPS has partnered with Invest in Dubai Real Estate for a special 10-day programme for the world's top realtors and real estate professionals to meet officials and government officials. In fact, world leading companies coming from some of the world's premier investor countries have already confirmed their participation for the program, which runs simultaneously with IPS from March 23 to March 31, 2022.

Participants of the program can take advantage of the many offered benefits, including Complimentary Membership to the Property Network Partnership (PNP), Special Exhibition Packages for any Country Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai for IPS 2022. International Realtor Delegations will also receive complimentary passes for the AIM opening ceremony, as well as complimentary passes to Expo 2020 Dubai and International Humanitarian Summit (IHS).

There will also be a series of B2B meetings for the delegation and opportunities to sign MOUs with global organisations and participate in many global press conferences as well.