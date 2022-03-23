DUBAI- The first edition of the Dubai International Real Estate Conference, organised by Dubai Land Department (DLD), from 22nd to 24th March at The H Dubai Hotel, kicked off yesterday, 22nd March, shedding light on Dubai’s real estate market and the growing future position of this sector thanks to the emirate’s world-class environment and infrastructure.

The conference aims to highlight the main role of women in driving sustainable development in the sector.

The organisation of the conference stems from DLD’s vision to position Dubai as the world’s premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness, as well as support national and foreign real estate investment companies, develop and regulate the investment environment, and stimulate the real estate movement by encouraging direct investment and long-term investment.

The conference was attended by a number of DLD officials, headed by Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector at DLD, and Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector in DLD, along with Leslie Smith, president of the US National Association of Realtors (NAR), and a delegation from the association. The conference was also attended by an American real estate delegation representing many governmental and private institutions.

Many local government and private entities and experts and stakeholders at the regional and global levels also participated in the conference.