ABU DHABI- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has appointed Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of destinations and experiences, to oversee the Destination Management strategies of Saadiyat Island.

DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral have a track record of collaboration and partnerships and share a commitment to propel the growth of the tourism sector in line with the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

The entities have already created unique, top-tier products and services that have generated a dynamic tourism ecosystem in the emirate, and this appointment aims to establish a new benchmark for destination management, with Miral shaping a compelling visitor proposition and enabling growth opportunities for Saadiyat Island.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "As we aim to position the emirate as a top-of-mind destination for travellers worldwide, Saadiyat Island plays a key role in fulfilling this mission, as it sits at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s cultural tourism ecosystem, an unmatched global centre for culture, arts and creativity. We are delighted to appoint Miral to be the Destination Manager for Saadiyat as we elevate its Cultural District positioning for travellers. Together, we will reimagine island tourism in Abu Dhabi for visitors from both the UAE and around the world."

Miral has been playing a crucial role in shaping a robust destination strategy for Yas Island, that has contributed to the emirate’s consistent growth, a pipeline of new attractions and experiences beyond the island, and new products and services that surpasses its vision.

After being appointed by DCT Abu Dhabi, Miral will be responsible for building on Saadiyat’s current reputation of offering exceptional art and cultural experiences, raising awareness of the destination’s unique proposition and growing local and international visitor numbers.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said, "We are humbled to be chosen by DCT Abu Dhabi as the Destination Manager for Saadiyat Island. Our partnership is integral to our commitment to realise Abu Dhabi’s 2030 vision and support the diversification of the economy.

Together, we hope to build on the already strong destination positioning for Saadiyat Island; experiences, products and services which appeal to visitors from around the world. By driving integration and connectivity across Abu Dhabi, we hope to create an even more compelling experience for visitors."