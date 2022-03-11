DUBAI- The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED13.4 billion in total during the week ending 11 March 2022, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The weekly DLD report said the sum of transactions was 2,333.

245 plots were sold for AED2.09 billion, 1,542 apartments and villas were sold for AED3.29 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Trade Centre Second sold for AED198.15 million; followed by a land that was sold for AED160.14 million in Palm Jumeirah.

Al Merkadh recorded the most transactions for this week by 74 sales transactions worth AED790.01 million; followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 53 sales transactions worth AED113.52 million; and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 33 sales transactions worth AED170 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED392 million in Marsa Dubai; an apartment was second in the list sold for AED359 million in Burj Khalifa; and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED287 million in Al Wasl.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED3.83 billion, with the highest being a building in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED1 billion.

145 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED4 billion.