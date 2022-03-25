DUBAI- The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED6.8 billion in total during the week ending 25 March 2022, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly real estate report said the sum of transactions was 2,461.

330 plots were sold for AED1.65 billion, 1,653 apartments and villas were sold for AED3.42 billion.

The top transactions were a land in Nadd Hessa sold for AED189.65 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED90.07 million in Palm Jumeirah.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 164 sales transactions worth AED335.52 million, followed by Al Merkadh with 43 sales transactions worth AED324.36 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 26 sales transactions worth AED113 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment that was sold for AED459 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment sold for AED444 million in Burj Khalifa, and an apartment sold for AED278 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1.54 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Qusais First, mortgaged for AED320 million.

124 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED210 million.