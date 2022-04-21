DUBAI- The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank sold on Thursday $1.6 billion in five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a bank document showed.

The spread was tightened from initial price guidance on Wednesday of around 60 bps over mid-swaps after the bonds drew more than $2.2 billion in demand.

Citi, DIB, HSBC, KFH Capital , Natixis, SMBC Nikko, SNB Capital, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered arranged the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)