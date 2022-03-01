The SWIFT global financial system said on Tuesday it was examining which entities would be subject to the latest sanctions imposed by world powers on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

"We are aware of the joint statement by leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States that expresses their intention to implement new measures to restrict select Russian banks from accessing our financial messaging services," i9t said.

"We will always comply with applicable sanctions laws," it added in a statement posted on its website.

"We are engaging with these authorities to understand which entities will be subject to these new measures and will disconnect them once we receive legal instruction to do so."

