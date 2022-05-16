ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues to accept condolences, on the third day, from heads of state, government leaders, and delegates from nations around the world on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received condolences, at Mushref Palace in Abu Dhabi, from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; the King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah; Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley; Duke of Cambridge, Prince William; President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani; Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko; Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov; Special Envoy of Japan's Prime Minister, Akira Amari; Special Envoy of President of the Republic of Korea, Chang Je-won; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ruslan Kazakbaev; Chadian Minister of State, Abakar Manani; Special Envoy of President of Benin and Benin's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adam Bagoudou Zakari.

World leaders and heads of government offered condolences to the sons of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Al Nahyan Family, and the Emirati people. They recalled his legacy and wisdom which had obviously reflected in the UAE's wise, moderate and cooperative policy based on enhancing peace and constant and unstirring efforts to promote security and stability in the region and the world and following the legacy of the Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan since the establishment of the country.

Accepting the condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy National Security Adviser, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Crown Prince Court, and a number of Sheikhs.

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his elections as UAE President and wished him good luck to continue the journey of the founding fathers for further development and progress.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended appreciation for the warm feelings of Their Highnesses, Majesties and excellencies towards the UAE and its people.

He thanked them for congratulating him on his election as UAE President and for their sincere wishes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished them good health and wellness and continued progress, prosperity, security, and stability for their brotherly and friendly peoples and countries.