World leaders are mourning the passing away of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced death of the Abu Dhabi Ruler on Friday, May 13.

Since then, tributes have started pouring in from different parts of the world.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences to the people of the UAE.

“Deeply grieved to hear about the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. UAE has lost a visionary leader & Pakistan a great friend. We send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace,” he tweeted.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi offered his condolences on Friday. The Iraqi news agency said, “With much sadness and great sorrow, we received the news of the departure of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates."

He added, "We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the leadership of the UAE and its honourable people, and we are confident that the pioneering path that the late great man drew will continue with the efforts of the country's leadership and people."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted: “On behalf of the government and people of Israel, I extend my sincere condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the death of His Excellency the President of the State, Sheikh #Khalifa Benzaid Al-Nahyan. I also extend my condolences to my friend Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed.

Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi also offered their condolences via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will travel to the UAE to attend the funeral of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

