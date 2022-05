CAIRO - President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, has mourned the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, the Egyptian President expressed his heartfelt condolences to the UAE leadership and people on this sad news, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to bless the UAE with continued progress.