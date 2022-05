AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan has mourned the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the King of Jordan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the UAE leadership and people on this sad news, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace.