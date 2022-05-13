MANAMA - His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has mourned the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a statement issued by the Royal Court and carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the King of Bahrain expressed his heartfelt condolences to the UAE leadership and people on this sad news, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

The Royal Court announced that Bahrain will observe a three-day mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast.